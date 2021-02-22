See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Diego, CA
Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA. 

Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell works at Alice J. Krull MD Inc. in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alice J. Krull MD Inc.
    11858 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 735-2794
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell?

    Feb 22, 2021
    Susan helped me and my husband both in couple’s therapy as well as in individual therapy. We had completed our sessions right before COvID and it has made us stronger for it. I am a big believer that therapy can be helpful if you’re open to it. Her style worked for us as she is honest and straightforward. She is very aware of her clients, and you have to be open to that as you do with any therapist. If your therapist is honest with you and you are not honest with them, the therapy doesn’t work. She made it work for us.
    Alyssa Chapman — Feb 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell to family and friends

    Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT.

    About Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093972432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell works at Alice J. Krull MD Inc. in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.