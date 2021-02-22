Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT
Overview
Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell works at
Locations
Alice J. Krull MD Inc.11858 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 210, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 735-2794
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Susan helped me and my husband both in couple’s therapy as well as in individual therapy. We had completed our sessions right before COvID and it has made us stronger for it. I am a big believer that therapy can be helpful if you’re open to it. Her style worked for us as she is honest and straightforward. She is very aware of her clients, and you have to be open to that as you do with any therapist. If your therapist is honest with you and you are not honest with them, the therapy doesn’t work. She made it work for us.
About Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093972432
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Wojtkiewicz Bell.
