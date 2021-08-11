Susan Bingham, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Bingham, APRN
Offers telehealth
Susan Bingham, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Susan Bingham works at
TGH Family Care Center Healthpark5802 N 30th St Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent . Mrs.Susan is professional , Attentive and very Qualifed Health Care Professional !!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053424945
- Tampa General Hospital
Susan Bingham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Bingham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Susan Bingham using Healthline FindCare.
Susan Bingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Susan Bingham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Bingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Bingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Bingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.