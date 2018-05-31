Dr. Blue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Blue, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Blue, PHD is a Psychologist in Endicott, NY.
Dr. Blue works at
Jerry Duvinsky Phd Licensed Psychologist PC423 E Main St Ste 3, Endicott, NY 13760 Directions (607) 754-1101
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
very helpful with techniques to help me. She put me right at ease with be able to speak about anything I need to.
About Dr. Susan Blue, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366522195
Dr. Blue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.