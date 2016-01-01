Susan Borden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Borden, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Borden, PMHNP
Susan Borden, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Susan Borden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Susan Borden's Office Locations
-
1
Natalis Counseling and Psychology Solutions P.A.1600 University Ave W Ste 12, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 379-5157
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Borden?
About Susan Borden, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427692060
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Borden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Borden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Borden works at
Susan Borden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Borden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Borden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Borden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.