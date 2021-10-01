Susan Boydstun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Boydstun, LMFT
Susan Boydstun, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA.
Christopher D Millis Marriage Family & Individual Therapy Counseli1500 W Shaw Ave Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 903-7052
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Susan is professional, knowledgeable, and caring. She has helped me navigate a very rough time in my life. I would highly recommend her.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
