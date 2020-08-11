Dr. Brandt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Brandt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Brandt, PHD is a Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4600 Madison Ave Ste 725, Kansas City, MO 64112 Directions (816) 756-3505
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brandt is very patient and considerate. She listens attentively and remembers from session to session. Her recommendations for what to do or how to think differently always work. She is very direct and her clear intention for that is to get the patient to feel better. She is positive and reassuring.
About Dr. Susan Brandt, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1316980204
Dr. Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.