Susan Clavette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Clavette, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Clavette, PMHNP
Susan Clavette, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Susan Clavette works at
Susan Clavette's Office Locations
-
1
Mark L. Prochaska, M.D.7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 601-5220
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Clavette?
I have been working with Sue (or Doc Sue as I like to call her) for two and a half years now and have no intentions of changing that. I stumbled across Doc Sue's profile when I moved to KC back in 2019. I walked into the door of her office and instantly felt a sense of peace and calmness to my inner turmoil. Sue had blown me away during our appointment. I have seen close to 10 psychiatrists while living in Chicago and never before had I experienced one who took the time to get an idea of who I was/am as a human and what trials and tribulations I was going through. In addition to her empathy, and for most people; probably more important, Sue knows her stuff! In my experience, I learned (and truly respect) that she is not one to throw a bunch of pills at an issue and see what sticks. Rather, during my appointments, she listens to me express my experience with each medication and we discuss it to see what the best route will be from there. Sue is top notch!
About Susan Clavette, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770903114
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Clavette accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Clavette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Clavette works at
10 patients have reviewed Susan Clavette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Clavette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Clavette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Clavette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.