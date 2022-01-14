See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Susan Clavette, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Susan Clavette, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Susan Clavette, PMHNP

Susan Clavette, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Susan Clavette works at Mark L. Prochaska, M.D. in Overland Park, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Michael Bergman, ARNP
Michael Bergman, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Susan Clavette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark L. Prochaska, M.D.
    7011 W 121st St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 601-5220
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Clavette?

    Jan 14, 2022
    I have been working with Sue (or Doc Sue as I like to call her) for two and a half years now and have no intentions of changing that. I stumbled across Doc Sue's profile when I moved to KC back in 2019. I walked into the door of her office and instantly felt a sense of peace and calmness to my inner turmoil. Sue had blown me away during our appointment. I have seen close to 10 psychiatrists while living in Chicago and never before had I experienced one who took the time to get an idea of who I was/am as a human and what trials and tribulations I was going through. In addition to her empathy, and for most people; probably more important, Sue knows her stuff! In my experience, I learned (and truly respect) that she is not one to throw a bunch of pills at an issue and see what sticks. Rather, during my appointments, she listens to me express my experience with each medication and we discuss it to see what the best route will be from there. Sue is top notch!
    Will — Jan 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Clavette, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Clavette, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Clavette to family and friends

    Susan Clavette's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Clavette

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Clavette, PMHNP.

    About Susan Clavette, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770903114
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Clavette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Clavette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Clavette works at Mark L. Prochaska, M.D. in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Susan Clavette’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Susan Clavette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Clavette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Clavette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Clavette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Clavette, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.