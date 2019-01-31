Susan Cowan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Cowan, MFT
Overview
Susan Cowan, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Locations
- 1 112 E Fairmont Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 602-2067
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Susan is a great lady who always listens and gives me great advise she is a very good therapist I recomend her to anyone who needs to deal with their own personal problems
About Susan Cowan, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1932230059
