Dr. Susan Cox, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Cox, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY.
Locations
- 1 233 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-1044
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr. Cox for 10+ years and could not have made a better choice in provider. She is extremely compassionate but wont have a problem telling you when you're being foolish. She is extremely knowledgeable and experienced. Give her a try you wont be disappointed!
About Dr. Susan Cox, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
