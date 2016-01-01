Susan Curtis, LCMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Curtis, LCMHC
Overview
Susan Curtis, LCMHC is a Counselor in Salt Lake City, UT.
Susan Curtis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Susan Curtis, CMHC, PC1390 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 597-3717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Curtis?
About Susan Curtis, LCMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1407897101
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Curtis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Curtis works at
Susan Curtis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Curtis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.