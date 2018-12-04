Susan Davis, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Davis, LMHC
Overview
Susan Davis, LMHC is a Counselor in Cambridge, MA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 485 Massachusetts Ave # 321, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 733-7888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Network Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She gets the job done.
About Susan Davis, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1558538439
Susan Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Susan Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Davis.
