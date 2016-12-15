Susan Degruchy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Degruchy, CH
Overview
Susan Degruchy, CH is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5745 N 1ST ST, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 431-4838
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Degruchy?
Dr. DeGruchy is amazing and a very caring doctor. Her front office staff is also very caring and professional. I have been a patient here for a few years and have been helped tremendously with nutrition and other digestive health issues. I have many friends that now call Dr. DeGruchy their doctor as well.
About Susan Degruchy, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1104822139
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Susan Degruchy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Degruchy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Degruchy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Degruchy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.