Susan Degruchy, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Overview

Susan Degruchy, CH is a Chiropractor in Fresno, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5745 N 1ST ST, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-4838

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Susan Degruchy, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104822139
Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Degruchy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Susan Degruchy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Degruchy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Degruchy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Degruchy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

