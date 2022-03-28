See All Counselors in Virginia Beach, VA
Susan Dempsey, MSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Susan Dempsey, MSW

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Dempsey, MSW is a Counselor in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Susan Dempsey works at First Colonial Psychotherapy Services, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Colonial Psychotherapy Services
    921 First Colonial Rd Ste 1711, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 428-7500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Dempsey?

    Mar 28, 2022
    I can say with complete fact that Sue Dempsey is one of, if not the best, therapist in this area. I have seen Sue for 14 years, from childhood into my adulthood. I would not be anywhere as far in my progress for my disability if it was not for her. She has always referred me to great psychiatrists and specialist when she felt an issue was beyond her education. As someone with lifelong of mental health services needed I can say I will be staying with Sue until she retires and then I can only hope to find a therapist half as good as her.
    Taylor Anderson — Mar 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Dempsey, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Dempsey, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Dempsey to family and friends

    Susan Dempsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Dempsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Dempsey, MSW.

    About Susan Dempsey, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578648168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Dempsey, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Dempsey works at First Colonial Psychotherapy Services, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Susan Dempsey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Susan Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Dempsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Dempsey, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.