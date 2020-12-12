Susan Diagana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Diagana, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Clarence H Thomas MD Fam Prac6021 Kentucky Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46221 Directions (317) 856-5565
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
Sue is amazing and really listens to you. She runs late 96% of the time but she’s worth the wait.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396899076
Susan Diagana accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Diagana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Susan Diagana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Diagana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Diagana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Diagana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.