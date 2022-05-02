See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Susan Dover

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Susan Dover

Susan Dover is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Dover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C406, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-4546
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan Dover

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700389038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Dover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Dover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Susan Dover. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Dover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Dover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Dover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

