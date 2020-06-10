Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eleeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD is a Psychologist in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Eleeson works at
Locations
Sanford Health1500 W 22nd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 328-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Usd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Avera
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sanford Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so incredibly grateful for the support and guidance Susan has given my husband and I over the last few years. She has helped us navigate through many challenging situations- including difficult family relationships, the stresses that come with raising young children, and career related stresses and burnout. Thanks to Susan, we are so much stronger as a couple and family unit. More recently, she has helped keep us afloat during the Covid pandemic. My husband is an essential worker and with this came a lot of added stress, anxiety, and fear. When Susan’s office closed for face to face sessions, she immediately began offering tele-health sessions. We have been able to connect with her virtually and get the support we need from the comfort of our home.
About Dr. Susan Eleeson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568417657
Education & Certifications
- NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eleeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
