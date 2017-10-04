Dr. Enochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susan Enochs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Enochs, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Mateo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1650 Borel Pl Ste 125, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 619-7677
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Enochs. She performed an assessment/evaluation of one of my children. She is very professional and works well with children. She explained the meeting of the test results and was very helpful in making recommendations on next steps. All that, and she was a pleasure to interact with.
About Dr. Susan Enochs, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932303625
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Enochs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enochs.
