Dr. Susan Epps, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Epps, PHD is a Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Locations
North Wilmington office1521 Concord Pike Ste 103, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 428-0205
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor to help you through your trauma. Very caring and very patient. Very understanding and compassionate. I'm so very happy I found her.
About Dr. Susan Epps, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1285732693
Dr. Epps accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Epps. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epps.
