Susan Freitag, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Freitag, LPC is a Counselor in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Susan Freitag works at Infinite Possibilities Counseling in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infinite Possibilities Counseling Pllc
    570 E 10th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 372-7117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Susan Freitag, LPC

    • Counseling
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942533609
    Education & Certifications

    • N/A
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
