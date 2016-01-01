Susan Freitag, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Freitag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Freitag, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Freitag, LPC is a Counselor in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Susan Freitag works at
Locations
-
1
Infinite Possibilities Counseling Pllc570 E 10th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Freitag, LPC
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942533609
Education & Certifications
- N/A
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
