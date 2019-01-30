Susan Frey accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Frey, LPC
Susan Frey, LPC is a Counselor in Hanover, PA.
Hanover Family Practice Associates112 Clover Ln, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-3614
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
I have been seeing Susan Frey for a while now to help with my OCD, Anxiety. I am very impressed with her level of knowledge & professionalism. She provides great insight and constructive feedback. She is one of the best therapists I have gone to for treatment of my OCD.
- Counseling
- English
- 1316197973
Susan Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.