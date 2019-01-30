See All Counselors in Hanover, PA
Susan Frey, LPC

Counseling
2.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Susan Frey, LPC is a Counselor in Hanover, PA. 

Susan Frey works at Hanover Family Practice Associates in Hanover, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hanover Family Practice Associates
    112 Clover Ln, Hanover, PA 17331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 637-3614
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 30, 2019
    I have been seeing Susan Frey for a while now to help with my OCD, Anxiety. I am very impressed with her level of knowledge & professionalism. She provides great insight and constructive feedback. She is one of the best therapists I have gone to for treatment of my OCD.
    About Susan Frey, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316197973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Frey works at Hanover Family Practice Associates in Hanover, PA. View the full address on Susan Frey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Susan Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Frey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

