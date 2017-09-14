See All Counselors in Indianapolis, IN
Susan Frissell

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Frissell is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN. 

Susan Frissell works at Frissell & Associates in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frissell & Associates
    4550 Central Ave Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 224-7506
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Absolutely wonderful therapist, very easy to connect with, provides great advice and counseling, and very friendly.
    Dexter in Northbrook, IL — Sep 14, 2017
    About Susan Frissell

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134298326
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Frissell is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Frissell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Frissell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Frissell works at Frissell & Associates in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Susan Frissell’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Susan Frissell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Frissell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Frissell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Frissell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

