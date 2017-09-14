Susan Frissell is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Frissell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Frissell
Overview
Susan Frissell is a Counselor in Indianapolis, IN.
Locations
Frissell & Associates4550 Central Ave Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Directions (847) 224-7506Monday10:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 7:30pmThursday1:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful therapist, very easy to connect with, provides great advice and counseling, and very friendly.
About Susan Frissell
- Counseling
- English
- 1134298326
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Frissell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Frissell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan Frissell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Frissell.
