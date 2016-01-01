See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brighton, MA
Susan Gipson, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Susan Gipson, NP

Susan Gipson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MA. 

Susan Gipson works at SMG Stanton Internal Medicine in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Gipson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Stanton Internal Medicine
    280 Washington St Ste 102, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 782-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Susan Gipson, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1841370962
    • 1841370962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

