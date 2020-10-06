Dr. Susan Gottlieb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Gottlieb, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Gottlieb, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Locations
Alexander H. Sackeyfio M.d. PC23800 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 104, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 471-0785
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, understanding, and helpful with real-life problems. I have seen her for over 20 years on and off and she has helped me through some very difficult times. She is very responsive as well as accommodating to my schedule. I would recommend her to family and friends.
About Dr. Susan Gottlieb, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265525109
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
