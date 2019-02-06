Dr. Susan Han, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Han, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Han, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Franklin, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 106 Mission Ct Ste 106, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 905-5521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My teenage daughter has been seeing Dr. Han for about a year now. She is a no nonsense kind of psychologist and asks lots of questions. My daughter and even I have learned so much from Dr Han and her Cognitive Behavioral Theraoy teachings. She is very caring, very knowledgeable and is very passionate in what she does. She genuinely cares about my daughter and our family. she patiently guides us through the ups and downs of life. Highly recommend if you’re ready to get to the root of your problem
About Dr. Susan Han, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1093195372
Frequently Asked Questions
