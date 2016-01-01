Susan Harker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Harker, PSY
Overview
Susan Harker, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Cypress, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10601 Walker St Ste 220, Cypress, CA 90630 Directions (714) 652-3637
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Harker, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114030244
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Harker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Harker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Harker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Harker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Harker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.