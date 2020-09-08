Susan Hartman is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Hartman
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Hartman is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11118 Wurzbach Rd Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 691-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Susan is incredible. She is warm, inviting, and makes you feel comfortable right away. She listens to what you say and asked questions to get you to really think deeply about the situation. She has a great sense of humor and wonderful compassion for people. She loves helping guide people to success with their health and I enjoy working with her to overcome my anxiety and traumas.
About Susan Hartman
- Counseling
- English
- 1205819976
Education & Certifications
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Hartman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Hartman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Susan Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Hartman.
