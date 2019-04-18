See All Nurse Practitioners in La Mesa, CA
Susan Heath, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (15)
Overview of Susan Heath, NP

Susan Heath, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Mesa, CA. 

Susan Heath works at Scripps Clinic in La Mesa, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Heath's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    3835 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 670-5400
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-8984
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Scripps Clinic
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7161
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 18, 2019
    I found Susan to be friendly and explained what she was doing. Having had a bi-lateral mastectomy my 1 year follow up was very thorough and I trusted her .
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan Heath, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144208653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Heath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Susan Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Heath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Heath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Heath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

