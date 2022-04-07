Susan Hetrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Hetrick, LPC
Susan Hetrick, LPC is a Counselor in Leawood, KS.
- 1 12120 State Line Rd, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (816) 753-7071
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Susan is caring and helped me process my depression and other issues I had. She helped me with my ptsd issues.
About Susan Hetrick, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164653283
Susan Hetrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Hetrick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Hetrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Hetrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Hetrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.