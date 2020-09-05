Dr. Howard accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Howard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Howard, PHD is a Counselor in Norman, OK.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
Susan Howard Psychological Services Pllc770 W Rock Creek Rd Ste 105, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 308-2657
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
So very knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Susan Howard, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1063524833
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
