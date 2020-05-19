Susan Hyman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Hyman, AUD
Overview
Susan Hyman, AUD is an Audiology in Beaumont, TX.
Susan Hyman works at
Locations
Audiology Hearing Aid Associates2190 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont, TX 77703 Directions (409) 832-0999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Susan Hyman, YOU are the BEST Audiologist EVER! It amazes me that a little ear problem can affect my whole body. I appreciate your knowledge and techniques and cannot thank you enough for helping me to regain my life. YOU ARE THE BEST, DOC!! Thanks again!
About Susan Hyman, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1972506467
Susan Hyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Hyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Hyman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Hyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Hyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.