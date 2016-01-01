Susan Isaac accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Isaac, MAMFT
Overview
Susan Isaac, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Locations
- 1 4855 Atherton Ave Ste 201, San Jose, CA 95130 Directions (408) 871-1725
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
About Susan Isaac, MAMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629148168
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Susan Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Isaac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.