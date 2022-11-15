Susan Isaacson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Isaacson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Isaacson
Overview
Susan Isaacson is a Counselor in Warwick, NY.
Locations
Susan M. Isaacson, MA, CCC, LMSW, LCSW50 South St, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 986-5191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I felt soooooo comfortable talking with Susan. Her "bedside manor" is top notch. I can't recommend her enough. She helped me through numerous situations and I thoroughly trust her.
About Susan Isaacson
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- CCNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Isaacson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Isaacson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Susan Isaacson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Isaacson.
