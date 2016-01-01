Susan Jewell, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Jewell, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Jewell, APRN
Susan Jewell, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Susan Jewell works at
Susan Jewell's Office Locations
Kosair Childrens Hospital231 E Chestnut St Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-6000
Deer Park Family Doctors Pllc1603 Stevens Ave, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 451-5955
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Susan Jewell, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982640603
