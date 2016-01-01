Susan Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Johnson, MFT
Overview
Susan Johnson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Folsom, CA.
Susan Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Lindner psychiatric service193 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 608-0714
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Johnson?
About Susan Johnson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1104844737
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Johnson works at
2 patients have reviewed Susan Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.