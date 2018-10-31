Susan Jordan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Jordan, MA
Overview
Susan Jordan, MA is a Counselor in Edmond, OK.
Susan Jordan works at
Locations
Anne Gorges Lpc2500 S Broadway Ste 300, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 314-8463
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Susan Jordan is amazing. She really listens to you and applies spiritual advice when necessary. My husband and I have been going to her for marriage counseling for a while now. Unlike previous counselors I’ve personally had, she listens to what you’ve gone through and explains the underlying problems that are usually based on experiences from childhood that you’re unaware of. She shows you how to analyze your emotions and reactions, and it’s surprising what you’ll learn about yourself.
About Susan Jordan, MA
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Susan Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Jordan.
