Susan King, MSW
Overview
Susan King, MSW is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to sue king for almost three years. She helped me process a lot of very troubling things as well as helped me on my path to getting my hormones! A genuinely phenomenal therapist!
About Susan King, MSW
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan King.
