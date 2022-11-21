Dr. Krasner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Krasner, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Krasner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in East Amherst, NY.
Dr. Krasner works at
Locations
Mary Jo Penizotto Phd6507 Transit Rd Ste B, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 204-0100
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of hers for over 10 years. I suffer chronic pain due to a failed back surgery and I am bipolar. These is sometimes difficult to deal with. particularly since these two conditions can reinforce the other. I am a bit difficult to deal with for me since I have recently retired from a demanding and rewarding job. I have received a great deal of knowledge about habits of thought or behavior that cause stress to me and aggravate my depressive tendency. I need reminders sometimes about how a situation is unnecessarily stressing me. I have been hospitalized in the past but the help I get from Dr Krassner and. medication from pain management treatment and from my psychiatrist have allowed me to stay out of the hospital and function in my job and enjoy my family for many years.
About Dr. Susan Krasner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770675167
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Krasner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krasner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.