Susan Kreppel, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Kreppel, NP
Susan Kreppel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY.
Susan Kreppel works at
Susan Kreppel's Office Locations
Gastroenterology Associates LLP60 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everytime I went for my office visit she explains things thoroughly and takes her time.
About Susan Kreppel, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Kreppel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Kreppel accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Kreppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Susan Kreppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Kreppel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Kreppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Kreppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.