Susan Kreppel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Susan Kreppel, NP

Susan Kreppel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Susan Kreppel works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Kreppel's Office Locations

    Gastroenterology Associates LLP
    60 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 626-5250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Digestive Disorders
Hepatitis C
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Everytime I went for my office visit she explains things thoroughly and takes her time.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Susan Kreppel, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376748640
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Kreppel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Kreppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Kreppel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Kreppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Kreppel works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Susan Kreppel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Susan Kreppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Kreppel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Kreppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Kreppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.