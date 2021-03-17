See All Audiology Technology in Trumbull, CT
Susan Krutt, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Krutt, AUD is an Audiology in Trumbull, CT. 

Susan Krutt works at Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists
    15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-8, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 452-7081

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 17, 2021
My son started wearing a hearing aid at age 3 and Dr. Krutt has been amazing. She is very good with him and as parents, we feel very confident in her care.
— Mar 17, 2021
Photo: Susan Krutt, AUD
About Susan Krutt, AUD

Specialties
  • Audiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205172442
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Krutt, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Krutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Susan Krutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Krutt works at Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Medical and Surgical Specialists in Trumbull, CT. View the full address on Susan Krutt’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Susan Krutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Krutt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Krutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Krutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

