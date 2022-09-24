Susan Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Lee, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Lee, FNP-C
Susan Lee, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Susan Lee works at
Susan Lee's Office Locations
Comfort Care Family Practice5799 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Directions (719) 471-2273
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Susan Lee is not the modern type of physician that pretends to listen to you while she types your symptoms into a computer, then reads off what it says. She actually listens, and gives a genuine diagnosis. And, if she isn't sure, she'll tell you that. Ms. Lee has been my primary care physician for at least 3 years now and I am thankful for her caring attitude.
About Susan Lee, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295012433
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Lee works at
2 patients have reviewed Susan Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.