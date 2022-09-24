See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Susan Lee, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Susan Lee, FNP-C

Susan Lee, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Susan Lee works at Comfort Care Family Practice in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comfort Care Family Practice
    5799 Stetson Hills Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-2273
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Susan Lee is not the modern type of physician that pretends to listen to you while she types your symptoms into a computer, then reads off what it says. She actually listens, and gives a genuine diagnosis. And, if she isn't sure, she'll tell you that. Ms. Lee has been my primary care physician for at least 3 years now and I am thankful for her caring attitude.
    Sep 24, 2022
    Photo: Susan Lee, FNP-C
    About Susan Lee, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295012433
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Lee works at Comfort Care Family Practice in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Susan Lee’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Susan Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

