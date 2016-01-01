See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Diego, CA
Susan Lennen, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Susan Lennen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2727 Camino del Rio S Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 208-1575
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Counseling
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Susan Lennen, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790829190
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Lennen, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Lennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Susan Lennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Susan Lennen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Lennen.

