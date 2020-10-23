See All Clinical Psychologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Lloyd-Merrick works at Living Well Psychological Services in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Living Well Psychological Services
    Living Well Psychological Services
2609 SW 33rd St # 6101, Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 619-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief Therapy
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2020
    I saw Dr. Merrick in 2018 and before - until she moved. I’m here now to say that she DID turn my life around! I trusted her to help me. Of course, I also had to do the hard work that it takes to heal, but she was always there to help me. She is awesome and I will never forget her.
    Diane D.S. — Oct 23, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1932357993
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    • Purdue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Lloyd-Merrick, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd-Merrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd-Merrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lloyd-Merrick works at Living Well Psychological Services in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lloyd-Merrick’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd-Merrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd-Merrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd-Merrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd-Merrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

