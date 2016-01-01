Susan Lorenzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Lorenzo, LPC
Overview
Susan Lorenzo, LPC is a Counselor in Wallingford, CT.
Locations
Child & Family Psychotherapy Center393 Center St, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (860) 716-5545
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Lorenzo, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942387378
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Lorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Lorenzo works at
