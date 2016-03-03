See All Psychologists in Metuchen, NJ
Susan Mackinnon, PSY

Psychology
Overview

Susan Mackinnon, PSY is a Psychologist in Metuchen, NJ. 

Susan Mackinnon works at Naga Group LLC in Metuchen, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naga Group LLC
    Naga Group LLC
328 Amboy Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 906-6371

Mar 03, 2016
Dr. MacKinnon helped our daughter go through a very tough period of her life. Her consultative combination of motherly and sisterly approach worked magically for our daughter. Based on our experience I would highly recommend her for any adolescent and teen counseling.
John in Somerset, NJ — Mar 03, 2016
About Susan Mackinnon, PSY

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922103050
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Mackinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Mackinnon works at Naga Group LLC in Metuchen, NJ. View the full address on Susan Mackinnon’s profile.

Susan Mackinnon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mackinnon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mackinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mackinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

