Dr. Susan McLaughlin-Beltz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan McLaughlin-Beltz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan McLaughlin-Beltz, PHD
Dr. Susan McLaughlin-Beltz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Hooksett, NH. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz works at
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz's Office Locations
-
1
Ninh45 Londonderry Tpke, Hooksett, NH 03106 Directions (603) 621-9870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz?
Dr Beltz saw my son when he was between the ages to 9 to 12. He is now 18. He had been to many doctors, psychologists and therapists, and nobody could pinpoint the issue. She was able to do this easily and provide appropriate therapy.
About Dr. Susan McLaughlin-Beltz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184893299
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hosp-Boston U
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University Of Massachusetts Lowell Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin-Beltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.