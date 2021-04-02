Susan Mileham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Mileham, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Mileham, ARNP
Susan Mileham, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Mileham's Office Locations
- 1 1660 N Tyler Rd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 779-3873
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Mileham?
I have always had great experiences with Susan. She has always been friendly yet professional. Also quick and efficient, but willing to listen and help when I have had questions or concerns. As long as I remember to schedule my next appt. while I’m still there (which she always asks at the end of the appointment????) then I don’t have any issues getting in when needed.
About Susan Mileham, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134375280
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Mileham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Mileham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Mileham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mileham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mileham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mileham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.