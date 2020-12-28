Susan Mounteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Mounteer, LMFT
Susan Mounteer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Susan Mounteer works at
Florida Health Care Plans Inc.1340 RIDGEWOOD AVE, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-7100
I have been in and out of counseling for more than half of my life and I haven’t had any success in finding a counselor that I felt was helpful. I felt like I would go to these offices and talk about all the Trumatic events in my life, etc. and they would just listen and not have any or much input or advice. Not until I met Susan. She is without a doubt the absolute BEST counselor I have ever, ever been lucky enough to meet. To the two star rating individual, I am sorry that you had a poor experience but I feel like we’re talking about two completely different people. Sometimes we forget that doctors and mental health workers are also only human beings and as humans we are entitled to having an off day. ????? I would definitely encourage you giving her a second chance, you won’t be disappointed. Susan listens and makes me feel As though she can relate to what I say, Almost like I invite her into my mind and she can see and feel the things that I have gone through and experience
About Susan Mounteer, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407876592
6 patients have reviewed Susan Mounteer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mounteer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mounteer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mounteer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.