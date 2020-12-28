See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Daytona Beach, FL
Susan Mounteer, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Susan Mounteer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Susan Mounteer works at Florida Health Care Plans in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Health Care Plans Inc.
    1340 RIDGEWOOD AVE, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 676-7100

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 28, 2020
I have been in and out of counseling for more than half of my life and I haven’t had any success in finding a counselor that I felt was helpful. I felt like I would go to these offices and talk about all the Trumatic events in my life, etc. and they would just listen and not have any or much input or advice. Not until I met Susan. She is without a doubt the absolute BEST counselor I have ever, ever been lucky enough to meet. To the two star rating individual, I am sorry that you had a poor experience but I feel like we’re talking about two completely different people. Sometimes we forget that doctors and mental health workers are also only human beings and as humans we are entitled to having an off day. ????? I would definitely encourage you giving her a second chance, you won’t be disappointed. Susan listens and makes me feel As though she can relate to what I say, Almost like I invite her into my mind and she can see and feel the things that I have gone through and experience
Krista M. Hudson — Dec 28, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Susan Mounteer, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407876592
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Susan Mounteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Susan Mounteer works at Florida Health Care Plans in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Susan Mounteer’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Susan Mounteer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mounteer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mounteer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mounteer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

