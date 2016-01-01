Susan Negrich, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Negrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Susan Negrich, APRN
Overview of Susan Negrich, APRN
Susan Negrich, APRN is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Uncasville, CT.
Susan Negrich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Susan Negrich's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 Norwich New London Tpke Ste A, Uncasville, CT 06382 Directions (860) 848-1297
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group445 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06110 Directions (860) 696-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Negrich?
About Susan Negrich, APRN
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- 1649472861
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Negrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Negrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Negrich works at
Susan Negrich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Negrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Negrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Negrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.