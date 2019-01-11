Dr. Susan Novak, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Novak, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Novak, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Forest, CA.
Dr. Novak works at
Locations
G. Fazilat Inc.23832 Rockfield Blvd Ste 150, Lake Forest, CA 92630 Directions (949) 297-6680
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful
About Dr. Susan Novak, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093084162
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
