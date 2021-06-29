Susan Owen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Owen
Overview of Susan Owen
Susan Owen is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Susan Owen works at
Susan Owen's Office Locations
Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology300 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 2045, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-3098
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Susan Owen's for over 20 years and I feel Blessed to say that I do not have one negative thing to say about her and the office she works with. I highly recommend her.
About Susan Owen
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871820514
